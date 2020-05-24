SEBRING — The Sebring Fourth of July fireworks show will be providing the usual blast of thundering explosions while lighting up the sky with the City Council opting to go on with the show.
With the depressed economy due to COVID-19, City staff was exploring other options from the usual practicing of seeking contributions from businesses.
The Sebring’s fireworks display typically costs around $20,000. There is $2,316 in the fireworks fund balance remaining from last year, according to the agenda of a recent Council meeting.
City staff had a few options available to the Council, which included cancelling the 2020 Independence Day fireworks show, proceeding with the fireworks show and using the $2,316 from last year along with the City and CRA each paying about $8,842, Having a less costly show of $15,000, delaying the fireworks show to possibly Labor Day or any option deemed appropriate by the Council.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said the City will solicit donations from some of the local businesses.
So the display would be funded by the City, CRA and perhaps the local businesses that can contribute given the current economic circumstances due to COVID-19,he said.
The City Council believed it was important to have the fireworks show for the community, Noethlich said. Council wanted a full show so it will be similar to last year’s show with the City and CRA funding it if the donations are not at the level of previous years.
Also, the City Council conceptually agreed to the request for the rezoning of the First United Methodist Church from R-3 (residential) to C-1 (commercial).
The church will be going through the application process to change its zoning, Noethlich said.
In a letter to the City, Attorney John McClure explained that South Florida State College will no longer utilize the School Board of Highlands County’s Teacherage and will be relocating the educational programs to the First United Methodist Church.
After reviewing the zoning with the city, it was determined that the church is zoned R-3, which does not allow for such use, he said.
McClure noted that the First Baptist Church, which is across the street from the First United Methodist Church, is zoned C-1. Futher, the church is not a residential property, and zoning as residential seems rather odd.
“If the lease is not permitted under the current zoning, the School Board and the church will work with SFSC to allow continued use of the Teacherage until the matter can be resolved,” he said.