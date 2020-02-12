SEBRING — There are four qualified applicants for the assistant principal position at Sebring High School that will be open at the end of the school year, but the advertisement for the position has been extended.
The assistant principal advertisement, which originally had a closing date of Jan. 23, is to fill the position of Ilene Eshelman, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said there have been no interviews for the position just the position’s advertisement has been extended.
The four qualified applicants from the initial advertisement are:
• Harry Bryant — a Lake Placid resident who is not employed by the school district.
• Christine Higgins — principal of Cardinal Newman High School, West Palm Beach.
• Heather Holden — does not work for the school district.
• Donald Ridgeway — dean at Sebring Middle School.
The minimum qualifications for the position are: Florida certification in administration, supervision, educational leadership or school principal; three years experience as a classroom teacher and satisfactory clearance of a criminal history records check and drug screening. The extended advertisement for the position has a closing date of Feb. 24.
The School Board of Highlands County is advertising for current openings and openings for the 2020-21 school year, which include instructional positions at the elementary, middle and high schools and non-instructional positions including: school support staff, student support services, facilities and maintenance, transportation, food and nutrition and information technology.