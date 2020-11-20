SEBRING — The Sebring High School members of Mu Alpha Theta presented a $1,000 check to Sebring Meals on Wheels on Wednesday after the students decided to redirect its scholarship funds to a charity.
Sebring Meals on Wheels Director Mary Margaret Staik accepted the check prior to the math honor society’s meeting after school in the Sebring High cafeteria.
“I think it is wonderful. It is nice that kids like this are willing to help other organizations. Awesome!” Staik said.
Mu Alpha Theta President senior Johnny Rogers said the club usually raise scholarship money each year, but the students decided last year they would take the money and donate it to a charitable organization.
“It was a group decision,” he said. “I am really glad we did it.”
Chief of Staff senior Jordan Sinness said the club has about 50 members who meet each month during the school year. Each meeting has a theme with last month’s being Halloween and this month’s theme being Thanksgiving and next month they will do something Christmas related.
To become a member of Mu Alpha Theta a student has to be above algebra II, she noted.
Sebring High teacher Carolyn Campbell sponsors Mu Alpha Theta.
COVID-19 has slowed things down in making the donation, she said.
“The members last year wanted to give back to the community they graduated from and we thought it would be nice if the money was donated in the name of our past seniors so that seniors of SHS help seniors of the community,” Campbell said.
Staik explained to the students about Meals on Wheels and how appreciative the meal recipients are because some of them, who have outlived their children and other family members, may only see the delivery volunteer that day and no one else.
Also, the delivery serves as a wellness check with the volunteers contacting Staik and/or authorities if they don’t get an answer when they make a delivery, she said.
Sebring Meals on Wheels delivers hot and nutritious meals to those who can no longer cook or go out to obtain meals.
The non-profit organization also delivers meals in Lake Placid and delivers a total of about 100 meals Monday through Friday.
Meals on Wheels could use some more volunteers in Lake Placid to serve more people, Staik said. For more information or to volunteer, call Staik at 863-402-1818.