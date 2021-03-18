SEBRING — The Sebring High School robotics team has been working on making an autonomous vehicle and making progress in the many areas of its development.
Sean Turnock, the head of the media team for the robotics team, said the school has been working with the foundations of robotics and making classes to hopefully make future engineers and make a better future for the students.
“We’ve been working every class period with a great teacher, Michael Harris, to make a fully autonomous (meaning self-driving with no driver) with four teams: the coding, mechanical, electrical, and design teams,” he said.
All of the teams focus on the important matters that contribute to the car, using their past classes as stepping stones to run along the tracks of this difficult task, Turnock said.
It is an advanced class.
Previous classes taught students how to model and 3D print almost anything if they had enough filament (the plastic material). Those classes also taught students how to code using small robots, then combining both for a friendly tournament, he said.
“By teaching us how to 3D print, the design team has been able to make parts for the vehicle including gears to maximize turning and torque,” Turnock said. “They also made a battery clamp in the event that if the car ever falls over then the battery will stay in place and not go flying.
“The car isn’t fully autonomous and we are working on programming cameras, motions sensors, and lights on it like RGB’s (red, green, blue, LED lighting),” he said. “We have gotten the car to move and are trying out different steering ideas and mechanisms.”