SEBRING — A trio of Sebring High School seniors have the distinction of being selected as National Merit Scholarship Finalists.
Pranav Ananthan, Dhruv Manik, and Rohin Patel are now among the 15,000 finalists nationwide who will be considered for the 7,500 Merit Scholarships that will be awarded.
Ananthan has not decided on where he will continue his education after high school, but plans to study chemistry or chemical engineering.
Speaking for all three, Ananthan said, “We did the STEM Forums and got to see a lot of the colleges in Florida.”
He also visited colleges in the north, New York and Pennsylvania, during vacations.
Manik also plans to study chemical engineering and had not yet decided on a college or university.
Patel has yet to decide where he will continue his education, but plans to study either cellular biology or biomedical engineering.
The National Merit Scholarship Program notes that these academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered in the spring.
After being named semifinalists in September, the seniors and a high school official submitted a detailed scholarship application, in which they provided information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.
The Corporate-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced April 22. The National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners will be announced May 13. The College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced June 3. Additional College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced July 13.
NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.