Highlands News-Sun’s Highlands County High School Fall Sports Media Day on Saturday at Lakeshore Mall provided a preview of the preparation and goals for an exciting season of competition for the student athletes and coaches at the county’s three high schools.
The reports from the Sebring High School coaches and players show they are primed and ready to take it to the next level this season.
Sebring girls golf coach Lisa Lovett said they have seven girls who will make the same lineup as last season. She said the team didn’t lose anyone and didn’t gain anyone.
“It’s unusual to not have any changes, but it is awesome to have them again,” she said. The team was just a few ticks off going to state last year so Lovett sees a trip to state this year for the girls.
The team has two seniors this year, Lovett noted. She feels very confident in the four scores that she will have by the end of the season that will get them through district, regionals and state. She explained the golf teams in competition are comprised of five players and the best four scores are used out of the five.
Having that fifth player takes a little bit of that pressure off the team.
Sebring High School’s cross country team has six girls and 13-14 boys who will compete in the 5K cross country races.
Coach Leonel Ayala said that over the summer, the student athletes usually worked on conditioning four days a week – doing easy miles in the morning and some strength workouts.
At the varsity-level competitions, the top seven run and the five best times are the ones that count toward the final score, Ayala explained.
Sebring High Football Head Coach LaVaar Scott said the biggest thing for his team is the need for the younger guys to step up and fill the shoes of the guys who left. Those who are returning, the returning starters, need to take it to another level, he said.
“The kids worked hard during the summer and are committed and dedicated,” he said. “The first part of summer was all about getting bigger, faster and stronger and then they worked on the fundamentals and the mental part of football.”
The varsity team has 59 players and junior varsity has between 40 and 44, Scott said.
Girls volleyball coach Chrissy Cecil said between junior varsity and varsity the team has 29 students with a couple of returning players, but a lot of young girls as well.
SHS Athletic Director Jason Dewitt said Tuesday, “All of our student athletes work hard during the day in the classroom to get it done there so they can perform well once the lights come on and be the true meaning of a student athlete.
“They put in a lot of time after school. They put in a lot of time in the offseason to prepare for their season and they are going to represent Sebring, the community and Sebring High School in a first-class manner.”
The Highlands News-Sun will publish a special section, Highlands County High School Sports Fall Preview, on Aug. 26 looking at the county’s individual fall sports teams. More pictures from Media Day can be found in that publication.