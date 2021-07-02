SEBRING — Jacob Sueppel from Sebring High School is one of the Florida Department of Education’s Sunshine State Scholars for 2021.
Each year one student from each district is selected as a Sunshine State Scholar, which is itself a tremendous honor.
This year, only 15 students, including Jacob, were selected from the larger group to receive a one-year Florida Prepaid Scholarship and be recognized as the state’s 15 highest achieving students in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).
Jacob, who will be a senior in the upcoming school year, has been involved in a wide array of STEM activities since elementary school, both in school and through South Florida State College STEM Camps as well as the Heartland Educational Consortium STEM Scholars Program, provided through the school district.
Jacob shared that math was his strongest STEM subject area, starting college dual enrollment classes early, and last year in 11th grade completing Calculus BC.
After high school he has narrowed his college list to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Carnegie Mellon University, Georgia Tech, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, or Florida Atlantic University.
Jacob chose these schools because they offer programs in his career field of interest, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.
The scholarships were made possible through generous funding provided by AT&T and the Florida Prepaid College Foundation, who each committed $50,000, according to the Florida Department of Education.
During the Sunshine State Scholars conference, which was held recently in Orlando, students participated in problem-solving activities, interacted with higher education representatives during a recruitment fair and attended presentations by industry and research experts. The event concludes with an awards dinner where each scholar was recognized individually for the potential they bring to our state and local communities.