SEBRING — Sebring High School senior Dhruv Manik has been named one of the 621 semifinalists in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Manik is in Sebring High’s International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and he is a National Merit Scholarship Finalist.
The semifinalists for the Presidential Scholars Program were selected from the nearly 5,600 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2020.
Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership and service to school and community.
It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields.
Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth, according to the scholars program.
The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President, will select the finalists.
The U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars later this month.
Scholars will be invited to Washington D.C., for several days in June to receive the Presidential Scholar Medallion at a recognition ceremony and to participate in events and activities.