SEBRING — This is the third year that the Sebring High School Chapter of Young Americans for Freedom participated in Young America’s Foundation’s 9/11 Never Forget Project.
All across America, Young Americans for Freedom clubs have set up flags in remembrance of the victims lost on 9/11.
U.S. government and honors U.S. government teacher and faculty sponsor for Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) Virgil Beato noted that this is the first year in which virtually none of the students at Sebring High School were yet born on Sept. 11, 2001. But despite this, the Young Americans for Freedom student members know that they must never take their freedoms for granted, he said.
The message – 9/11 Never Forget – is the responsibility of every teacher and parent to ensure that today’s teens not only know about the tragedy, but also that they have an informed patriotism, Beato said.
“I am grateful for the work of faculty members and parents of these students, who have inspired YAF students to foster a culture on campus that embraces America’s founding principles,” he said.
According to the national YAF, each year Young America’s Foundation helps students across the country properly remember the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks through the 9/11: Never Forget Project. “This program began in 2003 when we discovered that most college campuses were either completely ignoring the anniversary or holding a politically correct event instead,” he said
Young Americans for Freedom was founded on Sept. 11, 1960, at the home of William F. Buckley Jr.