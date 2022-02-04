SEBRING — A Sebring High School teacher is facing having his district industry certification rescinded due to a lack of classroom supervision.
Shop teacher Matthew Sboto was put on administrative leave with pay on Jan. 13.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Thursday that Sboto was teaching through an industry certification provided by the district, but the recommendation to the School Board will be to revoke that certification, based on the issues with his lack of supervision.
It would mean he could no longer teach in the district, Lethbridge said. It is a little bit different than a termination. Sboto could potentially end up working for the district in another capacity, but typically when someone is terminated they can never work for the district again, Lethbridge explained.
Sboto has had some issues in regard to lack of supervision throughout his career, Lethbridge noted.
“There were things that happened in the class that he should have been aware of, but he was not aware of,” Lethbridge said. “There was student behavior that was allowed in the classroom that should of not been allowed in the classroom setting.”
The most recent issue was reported by a family member of a student who came forward, Lethbridge said.
Sboto has been notified of the direction the district is taking and he will have the opportunity to appeal it before the School Board, Lethbridge said. The district is waiting on his decision whether or not he will appeal to the board.
Sboto was hired by the district as a paraprofessional at Avon Elementary School in 2014 and started teaching at Sebring High in the 2016-17 school year.