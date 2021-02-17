SEBRING — Sebring High School teacher Ariel Reed has been recommended for termination from employment with the Highlands School District after being arrested Friday and charged with having sex with a 15-year-old student.
On the recently posted Feb. 23 School Board meeting agenda, Reed is listed as being on administrative leave with pay starting Feb. 11 with an ending date “to be determined.”
On Tuesday, Highlands News-Sun asked Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge when the district will be making a determination on Reed’s status.
Lethbridge said, as of Monday, Reed was placed on leave without pay with the recommendation for termination based on the charges being brought against her. On the March 9 agenda, Reed will be recommended for termination to the School Board unless she requests a hearing.
Reed, 30, was a critical thinking teacher at the high school. She has been charged with 10 counts of sexual battery upon a victim age 12-18 by a teacher who has custodial authority of that student.
She remains in the county jail.
Reed’s husband, Jonathan, has been released from jail. He was arrested for interference with the execution of a search warrant.