SEBRING — Sebring High School senior Dhruv Manik has won a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship.
According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation the 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding Finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools.
Scholars may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.
Manik’s probable career field is surgical medicine, according to his listing in the National Merit Scholarship winners.
Manik, who is in Sebring High’s International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, was recently named one of the 621 semifinalists in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.
The U.S. Department of Education will announce the Presidential Scholars later this month. Scholars will be invited to Washington D.C., for several days in June to receive the Presidential Scholar Medallion at a recognition ceremony and to participate in events and activities.