SEBRING — Sebring author Mark Barie will speak at the Sebring Historical Society quarterly luncheon at noon Saturday, Jan. 28.
His presentation, “Remember the Maine,” is a sneak preview of his latest novel, “Love and Terror in Havana.” The historical romance book will be available in mid-April.
After more than a year of research, Barie has concluded that the historians are wrong about the mysterious explosion of the USS Maine.
“The Maine did not explode because a bunker full of coal, spontaneously combusted. My remarks will present the facts surrounding the explosion and the audience can decide,” Barie said.
The historical society will host the luncheon at the Jack Stroup Civic Center in Sebring. Attendees are asked to bring a salad, dessert, vegetable, or side dish. The society will furnish fried chicken, tea, coffee and tableware.
Barie regularly speaks about America’s earliest wars to service clubs, historical societies, and genealogical organizations, all across the state of Florida. He can be reached at 518-593-3754 or by email at authormarkbarie@gmail.com