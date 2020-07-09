SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society will be leasing the yellow house from the City of Sebring that was previously used by the Highlands Art League.
The Sebring City Council approved an annual lease of the former yellow Art League House to the Sebring Historical Society. The lease would terminate when the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency constructs its proposed waterfront plan.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said the CRA is currently in the process of seeking an engineering/design firm to develop a plan for the entire waterfront area.
When the waterfront plan comes to fruition the Sebring Historical Society would have the opportunity to move the yellow house and potentially also move the adjacent green house (Clovelly House), he said. If not, it may be demolished.
The agenda for the recent joint meeting of the City Council and CRA states that Jim Pollard and Kim Albritton from the Sebring Historical Society (SHS) asked to see the yellow house. The SHS would like to use its current space to store records and use the yellow house to display projects of historical significance.
The lease is for a token fee, the city will mow the property, but the Historical Society will be responsible for costs associated with operating the property, Noethlich said.
Pollard is planning to come back before the City Council on July 21 to discuss the green house, Noethlich said.
The Sebring Historical Society is housed in the Highlands County Public Library at 321 W. Center Ave., but it has a separate entrance that faces the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
The City of Sebring approved a new lease agreement in June with the Highlands Art League, which has experienced financial difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The League has downsized by returning the green house at 1971 Lakeview Drive and yellow house at 1989 Lakeview Drive.
A statement from the Art League noted that it formed in 1966 and has faced many challenges over the years, but it now faces a new adversity due to the COVID-19 crisis.