SEBRING — It’s not quite history in the making, but it’s making delving into the City on the Circle’s history a more fascinating experience.
The Sebring Historical Society is readying the Weigle House as a showpiece in itself and to display photos and items from Sebring’s past.
The society recently rented, from the City of Sebring, the Weigle House (AKA the Yellow House), at 1989 Lakeview Dr. and next door the Green House, (AKA the Clovelly House), at 1971 Lakeview Dr.
Speaking from the Weigle House recently, Jim Pollard of the Sebring Historical Society said, “We are turning this into a house museum.”
The museum items will be moved to the house from the archives at the Historical Society at the rear of the Sebring Library building, 321 W Center Ave. The archives will not be moved.
“It is quite a chore,” he said.
The Weigle House, had belonged to Charles Weigle who was an early 20th-century evangelist, Pollard explained. He was a friend of Sebring’s founder George Sebring. Mr. Sebring’s home was next-door where the library’s parking lot is located now.
During the winter months Dr. Weigle had tent revivals on the property, Pollard said. He travelled to many places. He was also a songwriter, with his most popular song being “No One Ever Cared For Me Like Jesus,” which is still very popular today and he penned that while he was living in this home.
Weigle and his wife are buried at Pinecrest Cemetery.
“So the home has a lot of history and we want to continue to tell the history of him and Sebring,” Pollard said.
Pollard said his goal is to be operational soon and to have an open house.
The Sebring Historical Society reported recently that a lot of progress has been made at the Weigle House with the dining room returned to its original appearance with antique furniture and historic Sebring china.
A place to exhibit the china is especially exciting for the society, which hasn’t been able to have the full collection on display at one time until now.
Progress is also ongoing in the front room and the room which was the West Gallery when the home was leased by the Highlands Art League, according to the Sebring Historical Society.
While the Historical Society’s focus has been on the Weigle House, it is still developing plans for the Clovelly House, where the first elected general of the Salvation Army, Edward John Higgins, and his wife lived after he retired in England in 1937 and relocated to Sebring.
The Clovelly name is from the village Clovelly in Devon, England where the Higgins family was from.