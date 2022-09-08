SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved a resolution increasing the solid waste non-ad valorem assessment.
There was a public hearing, with no citizen comment, at Tuesday’s City Council meeting on the solid waste resolution increasing the residential solid waste services by 83 cents per month, which equates to $10 per year.
The assessment appears on the customer’s tax bill and will increase from $190 per year to $200 per year.
The resolution will also set the maximum rate (in the future) for non-ad valorem residential solid waste in the amount of $240 per year.
Also, Assistant City Administrator Penny Robinson said that during the budget workshop Fire Chief Bobby Border explained that the city Fire Department was in need of a new fire engine.
She believes it is in the best interest of the city to move forward with a loan/financing and asked that the city go out to bid for the loan, she said. “We are looking to do a non-revolving line of credit. We will need to advertise for two weeks and expect to bring back those solicitation results at the Oct. 4 meeting.”
The council would approve those as well as the purchase of the fire engine that will be purchased using a state contract, Robinson said.
Council approved the motion to prepare an advertisement for proposals for a bank loan for the purchase of a Pierce Saber Pumper with equipment for $762,369.