SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved a resolution to reimpose the special assessment for the provision of fire protection service within the municipal boundaries of the city.
Council approved the assessment at 20.3%, which means the expected $1,034,185 that the assessment generates will cover 20.3% of the the Fire Department’s budget.
Government Services Group, Inc. conducted a new study of the historical demand for the city’s fire\ services. The previous study was performed in 2015.
The study showed that since 2015, the residential calls went down, but the calls for service went up in all the other categories.
The assessment goes up for all categories, with some categories having larger increases in accordance with the increased calls of service shown by the study.
Currently, the annual residential fire assessment for residential units are $101.
The current non-residential rates per square foot are: commercial, 4 cents; industrial/warehouse, 1 cent; institutional, 5 cents, and nursing home, 33 cents.
The rate per square foot is capped at 179,400 square feet.
The current vacant land rate is $8 per parcel.
At the rate approved by council for 2022-23, the annual residential fire assessment will be $115.
The non-residential rates per square foot would be: commercial, 5 cents; industrial/warehouse, 2 cents; institutional, 7 cents, and nursing homes, 81 cents.
Vacant land would be $17 per parcel.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said the million dollars the fire assessment will generate sounds like a lot of money, but he asked Fire Chief Bobby Border about the department’s oldest ladder truck.
Border said the 2003 ladder truck cost $750,000, but a new one would cost $1.5 million to $2 million and he will be asking council soon about a new tanker truck, which costs about $800,000.
The city has had a fire assessment since 2008.