Sebring Fire Assessment

The Sebring City Council approved the fire assessment rates for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved a resolution to reimpose the special assessment for the provision of fire protection service within the municipal boundaries of the city.

Council approved the assessment at 20.3%, which means the expected $1,034,185 that the assessment generates will cover 20.3% of the the Fire Department’s budget.

