MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Unit FL-935 at Sebring High School has been selected as one of 387 units to receive the 2019-2020 Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award. This award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.
The objectives of the Air Force JROTC program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills; promote community service; instill responsibility, character and self-discipline through character education, and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals. Enrollment is open to high school students who are in the ninth to 12th grades.
Air Force JROTC is found in close to 890 high schools across the United States and at selected schools in Europe, in the Pacific and in Puerto Rico. Air Force JROTC enrollment includes more than 125,000 cadets who do over 1.5 million hours of community service each year.
For more information, contact Sebring High School Principal Kim Ervin or the Air Force JROTC department at Sebring High School, 863-471-5500.