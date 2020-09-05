SEBRING — It has been awhile since the City of Sebring grew through annexation, but that could change though details on where and when are not available now.
The City Council recently approved a budget amendment to appropriate funds for legal fees due to annexation costs.
The budget amendment increased the legal fee amount by $40,000 from $185,600 to $225,600.
Highlands News-Sun asked City Manager Scott Noethlich about the annexation and if some of the increase in legal fees is due to the legal dispute concerning city utilities between the City of Sebring and two manufactured home communities?
"A lot of our [legal] fees in the past few months has been related to that case where they are challenging the declaration of covenant," Noethlich said.
The city enacted an ordinance in September 2019 requiring property owners to consent to annexation as a condition of providing water and sewer services to new residents and tenants.
Sebring Village, 890 Village Drive, off Schumacher Road; Woodhaven Estates, 2103 Fiesta Way, off Brunns Road, and Kevin Smith, a new Sebring Village homeowner at the time, filed a lawsuit Dec. 10 in an attempt to stop the city from terminating or refusing to supply utility services based on the September ordinance.
There has been no final resolution in the lawsuit.
Concerning any potential annexation, Noethlich said he wanted to meet with the City Council before providing information about possible annexation.
"They have inquired about it; we want to sit down and talk to them about it," he said. There will be more information on it once there is some guidance from the Council.
It has been awhile since Sebring has done any kind of annexation, Noethlich said. It has typically been annexation at the request of the property owner.
The last annexation Noethlich remembers was off of Skipper Road or Sparta Road and somebody was trying to combine two lots into one, he said. One lot was in the county and one lot was in the city and they wanted to do some development on the lot and they were being exposed to two different sets of rules.
The property owner wanted to annex the county parcel into the city so they would only be affected by one set of rules and regulations.