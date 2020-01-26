SEBRING — The City of Sebring will be looking into many issues related to a homeowner who can’t get a certificate of occupancy for her house.
Around 2007 there were five houses built off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, but with the 2008 real estate bust the Curry Street development ended with no paved road and no utility service, leaving the houses uninhabitable and vacant.
At a December City Council meeting, Adriana Fernandez said she was trying to find a solution to the problem she has with Curry Street. She wants to live in the house she purchased recently.
The Curry Street houses and lots are located one block south of the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Cemetery Road.
The council’s discussion centered on splitting the estimated $100,000 cost of paving the road among 20 lots with each property owner paying $5,000, but there are only five houses on the property. The other 15 lots are assessed at only $700, making it cost prohibitive for the property owners trying to sell the lots, according to Council.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting Fernandez asked if the City Council would allow a certificate of occupancy to be issued with the road remaining a dirt road.
Assistant City Administrator Bob Hoffman said Friday that council wants city staff to look at different things, such as what it would mean for the Fire Department, how their vehicles would get in and out and turnaround or would they have to back out onto MLK Boulevard.
The Utility Department will have to determine the cost of the water lines that were put in, but never connected, he said. It would require a jack and bore under MLK Boulevard to connect it.
Also, council asked for the cost of a concrete apron from MLK Boulevard onto Curry Street so vehicles would not damage the edge of the boulevard, Hoffman said.
A building official would have to list anything else that would be required before a certificate of occupancy is issued; for instance, the houses are not on the central sewer system so are the septic tanks in place.
“So we have a whole list of things we are looking at right now,” Hoffman said.
Since the Tuesday meeting, Fernandez emailed the city asking if it could sell her the road right of way, Hoffman said. The answer would be “No.
“The city can vacate the road right of way, but we cannot sell it.”
Theoretically if the road is vacated and the property owner doesn’t grant an easement for another person to travel the road, then it blocks them from going down the road, he explained. To vacate it one would have to get an agreement and easement from everybody, but all the property owners probably don’t want to do that, he said.