SEBRING — Two historic homes appear to have been saved from being displaced or demolished due to a developing waterfront plan of City of Sebring property, but the Sebring Historical Society may have to relocate its “house museum.”
At the July 6 City Council meeting, staff was directed to issue a solicitation for the disposal of the Weigle House (yellow house) at 1989 Lakeview Drive and the Clovelly House (green house) at 1971 Lakeview Drive. The city received responses from the Sebring Historical Society and Jeff and Lilly Stanley — Sebring Adventure Center.
At a recent City Council meeting, Sebring Historical Society Director Jim Pollard said the society’s four proposals are: having the property gifted to the Historical Society, which he noted is a common occurrence nowadays; the Historical Society will buy the property, for $10, if it is not gifted to it; continue to lease the property at the same conditions for a period not to exceed 30 years; or negotiate something that makes sense for the Historical Society.
Jeff Stanley said he and his wife are partners in the Sebring Adventure Center if council allows it in Sebring.
“We would like to save the two beautiful historical homes, repurpose them, bring them back to their former glory. Make them the centerpiece of the revitalization project that we hope to see come to be,” he said.
They plan to establish a strong ecotourism market to the community, Stanley said.
The proposal includes a floating water park, human-powered craft such a kayaking and canoe rentals, and motor-powered craft/activities such as jet skiing, pontoon boating, water skiing and lake cruises.
Community Redevelopment Agency Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said the CRA has had extensive conversations with Stanley to see how their proposal fits in with the CRA’s waterfront proposal.
The designer of the waterfront redevelopment plan is aware that decisions are being made about the historic houses, she said. The draft plan from the waterfront included an outfitter and restaurant, so Stanley has taken some of the difficulty out of that and repurposing the historic homes.
Council President Charlie Lowrance said it is a prime piece of property for the city, so to actually turn over the deed to the property would not be in the best interest of the city’s citizens.
“I love your [Stanley] proposal; I hope in one capacity or another we can do this,” Lowrance said. “The CRA and city will work with you.”
He suggested a 20-year or 25-year lease on the property, which would solve the problem of keeping the houses.
The CRA board and the City Council will have a joint meeting on Nov. 4 to review the latest revision to the waterfront plan from Kimley-Horn, he said, so council will not be making a decision now.
A new home for the Historical Society would have to be found, possibly on the Circle where they would get more exposure, Lowrance said. According to their plan, they are only getting 60 people a month. A presence on the Circle or possibly the old Salvation Army building could benefit them, he proposed.
Councilmember Mark Stewart said the Clovelly House doesn’t stand out as a historical gem, but he would like to see the houses repurposed.
“If somebody could make a business and operate out of them where it is functional and provides the income to keep the houses up, I would be thrilled,” he said.
Council Pro-Tempore Tom Dettman said when the Historical Society leased the house to move the museum from behind the library to the yellow house, they knew there would be a one-year lease and the possibility of maybe renewing the lease, depending on the progress of the waterfront plan.
They needed an alternative plan, just in case, and that is what is happening now, he said. The Historical Society should get back with the CRA, which has several buildings including the old Salvation Arm building, a historical structure.
Pollard said it would be difficult to have a “house museum” in a commercial building. So if they didn’t have the Weigel House, they would be looking for another home to have a house museum, which would show the way people lived in a different era in Sebring.
Lowrance said the waterfront area is one of the jewels of the city and he loves some of the CRA’s plans for it and some of the input from different citizens.
The activities proposed by Stanley would be great for the younger people who don’t have anything to do around here, he said.
Lowrance said history is extremely important and he would love to see the Historical Society have a bigger and better presence where people would see it more.
“Two people a day is just not very many people in that lake area. On the Circle they would likely have 10 to 20 people a day just walking in.
“Let us look forward to our joint CRA/Council meeting on Nov. 4 and until then, the CRA and Historical Society can discuss the possibilities,” he said.