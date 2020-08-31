SEBRING — During the temporary closure of the public boat ramps at Veterans Beach, the City of Sebring is planning to have a temporary ramp available for Lake Jackson homeowners.
At its meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Sebring City Council will consider an agreement with the Sebring Elks, Inc. for use of the ramp behind the Elks Lodge at 2618 Kenilworth Blvd.
The meeting agenda notes the city’s Veterans Beach boat ramp will be close for about 4 1/2 weeks while the new fixed pier and floating boat ramp are under construction.
The intent of the boat ramp lease with the Elks Club property is to give Lake Jackson homeowners a means of removing their boat and to provide first responders lake access, the agenda states.
The lease notes a duration of four months, but the start and end dates have not been filled in.
There is no rent or cost to the City for the use of the boat ramp, but the lease agreement states the City will maintain the premises.
The changes at the Veterans Beach boat ramps are part of a half-million dollar project that includes the rebuilding of the seawall and repairs and updating of the parking lot.
Also, the City Council will vote on a certificate to the non-ad valorem assessment roll, which as stated on the agenda would leave the residential solid waste assessment unchanged at the amount of $165 per year.
The City’s upcoming meetings are:
• Planning & Zoning Board — 5:30 p.m., Sept. 8.
• Community Redevelopment Agency — 5:30 p.m., Sept. 14.
• City Council meeting — 6 p.m., Sept. 15.
The meetings are held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.