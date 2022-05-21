SEBRING — The City of Sebring is making some improvements in the waterfront area behind the Jack Stroup Civic Center, but had a little snag Thursday morning with a broken waterline.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said the improvement work includes putting in some concrete pads, which may have been what the workers were doing when they hit a waterline, but it was repaired in a short period of time.
“We are doing some improvement work back there and one of the items is to put in concreate pads to put trashcans on,” he said. “We are going to be ordering some new trash cans and new picnic tables and new benches.”
Work is now being done in the restrooms putting in new bathroom fixtures, Noethlich said. Some of the work will be done in the next week. The picnic table and benches have to be orders so it may be six to eight weeks before those are in place.
City staff also trimmed trees at the waterfront on Thursday.
Sebring Utilities Director Bob Boggus said it was his understanding the Public Works Department was doing some work behind the Civic Center and accidently broke an irrigation line.
“This irrigation system is tied in with our potable water system and in order to make the needed repairs, water to the Civic Center had to be temporarily turned off,” he said.
The Utilities Department responded to an assistance request from Public Works to turn off the water meter. The Public Works staff repaired the broken irrigation line and potable water service was restored to the Civic Center.