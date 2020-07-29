SEBRING — Marquis Donell Jones, 44, of Sebring was arrested on July 23 for child abuse and resisting arrest.
Officers with Sebring Police Department responded to a domestic dispute involving Jones and a 14-year-old victim. According to reports, Jones was arguing with another adult when he discovered the victim was listening to the argument. Jones yelled at the victim for listening then threatened to kick the victim’s dog. The victim dared Jones to kick the dog, so Jones kicked the dog, reports said.
When the victim went to the dog, Jones punched the victim in the neck, causing him to have trouble breathing. The victim punched Jones in the head before Jones took off and left the house, reports said.
The victim had an audio recording of the incident that officers listened to. In the recording, Jones can be heard yelling and threatening to kick the dog “to the moon” before the sound of the dog yelping. Then there is an apparent physical altercation with numerous people yelling and shouting, according to reports.
Officers made an attempt to speak with Jones about the incident but Jones made multiple attempts to walk away from law enforcement. When officers tried to put Jones in handcuffs to detain him, Jones resisted, resulting in officers trying to push Jones against the side of the house in an attempt to gain control of his arms but instead found themselves and Jones going through a glass window, which shattered, reports said.
Jones continued to resist, prompting officers to use a taser on Jones allowing them to get Jones under control and handcuffed, according to reports.
Jones was charged with one count of felony battery, one count of felony cruelty towards a child and one count of misdemeanor resisting an officer.