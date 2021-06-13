SEBRING — Pedro Antonio Fernandez-Rodriguez, 60, of Sebring, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted sexual battery after forcing himself on a woman and undressing her.
According to the arrest report from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Fernandez-Rodriguez, a maintenance worker also known as “Peter,” was at the victim’s home to fix a toilet. Fernandez-Rodriguez forced a kiss on the victim before pushing her down and removing her pants. He continued to touch the victim and saying that he wanted to kiss her. The victim tried to push him away and told him “stop” and “no” multiple times. Fernandez-Rodriguez did not stop until the victim yelled “Peter stop,” according to reports.
Fernandez-Rodriguez was taken to the Highlands County Jail with a $25,000 bond.