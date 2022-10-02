SEBRING — In the last two weeks of March 1945, a 19-year-old Richard Asmussen “scooched” his way up a 12-by-12-inch beam rising above the Rhine River. With German artillery screaming overhead and barge cranes on the river operating under spotlights, Asmussen was almost undone by a piece of construction equipment.

He was fussing with a chain attached to the boom of a crane just above his back. As he loosed the chain, the steel boom came down, momentarily pressing him down before thankfully rising again.

