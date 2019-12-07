SEBRING — A Sebring man was injured Thursday afternoon in a propane-related blast of flames while he was attempting to heat a septic tank mold.
A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office report notes that emergency personnel were dispatched to Sebring Septic and Precast, 8037 Associate Blvd., off of U.S. 98, for a reported explosion with injury, which was further described as being a propane tank explosion.
According to Emergency Medical Technicians, Joseph Thomas Musick, 22, of Sebring, sustained second- and third-degree burns on his right arm, side of his body and face, the report states. His clothing was tattered on that side and his hair on the right side of his head was singed and largely missing.
Musick was transported to a hospital by EMS.
Another employee said Musick was working on one of the septic tank molds. He explained that two U-shaped molds are fit together with concrete filling the space between them. After the concrete cures, the metallic molds need to be heated to be released.
The top of the mold had a door in it, the worker said. The explosion occurred when Musick was opening this door to insert the propane torch so the heat could be applied.
According to the report, the facility owner, Warren Copeland, said that concrete does not cure below 56 degrees. The previous night’s low was in the the low 40’s so the propane heating torches were being used.
Copeland told the Sheriff’s Office that he believed one of the torches in the tank had gone out, back filling the tank with propane. When Musick attempted to put a torch in for the following evening, the propane ignited.
Copeland indicted this very incident happened before, over two years ago, and for that reason, he was supposed to be the only one tasked with this procedure, the report states. Copeland surmised Musick was trying to get a head start by inserting the torches himself.
Musick can be seen in the video surveillance playback, but he was at the farther end of the camera’s useful range, according to the report.
He was seen lifting the trap door when a “gout of flame” erupted from the door, throwing him back, the report states. Musick then runs through the facility, most likely due to the shock caused by the explosion.
The incident was reported to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.