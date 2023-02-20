LAKE PLACID — A Sebring man died early Sunday morning when the car he was riding in was hit headon at the interstion of U.S. 27 and State Road 70.

According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, the car was driven by a 41-year-old Lake Placid woman. It was traveling north in the southbound inside lane of U.S. 27 just north of the SR 70 intersection. At the same time, at around 12:22 a.m., another car was traveling south in the same lane of traffic. The front left sides of both vehicles collided.

