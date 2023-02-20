LAKE PLACID — A Sebring man died early Sunday morning when the car he was riding in was hit headon at the interstion of U.S. 27 and State Road 70.
According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, the car was driven by a 41-year-old Lake Placid woman. It was traveling north in the southbound inside lane of U.S. 27 just north of the SR 70 intersection. At the same time, at around 12:22 a.m., another car was traveling south in the same lane of traffic. The front left sides of both vehicles collided.
FHP reports that the northbound vehicle rotated, traveled off the roadway and came to rest on the west grass shoulder.
The driver was wearing a seat belt, however the passenger, a 69-year-old male, was not.
The second vehicle also traveled off the roadway and came to rest in the grass median. The driver, a 23-year-old male, and passenger, a 31-year-old male, both of Immokalee, were wearing their seat belts. The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries, while the passenger suffered serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
FHP no longer releases names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, this is the fifth traffic fatality on Highlands County roadways this year. This same time last year, the Highlands News-Sun had charted eight traffic deaths on county roads.