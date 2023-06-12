HARDEE COUNTY — A 53-year-old Sebring man died early Sunday morning the result of a crash on State Road 64 and Bennett Road in Hardee County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, at about 12:38 a.m. the Sebring man was driving a sedan west on State Road 64 approaching Bennett Road when it crossed the centerline into the direct path of a pickup being driven by a 37-year-old man of Ona.
The front of the sedan hit the front of the pickup.
FHP reported that neither of the drivers was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.
FHP no longer releases names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.