HARDEE COUNTY — A 53-year-old Sebring man died early Sunday morning the result of a crash on State Road 64 and Bennett Road in Hardee County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, at about 12:38 a.m. the Sebring man was driving a sedan west on State Road 64 approaching Bennett Road when it crossed the centerline into the direct path of a pickup being driven by a 37-year-old man of Ona.

