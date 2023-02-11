HARDEE COUNTY — A Sebring man died when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a pickup truck at State Road 66 and Crewsville Road in Hardee County on Thursday, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The report states that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on SR 66, approaching Crewsville Road. The pickup truck was also traveling westbound on SR 66, ahead of the motorcycle. The truck slowed to make a lefthand turn onto Crewsville Road.

