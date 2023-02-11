HARDEE COUNTY — A Sebring man died when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a pickup truck at State Road 66 and Crewsville Road in Hardee County on Thursday, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The report states that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on SR 66, approaching Crewsville Road. The pickup truck was also traveling westbound on SR 66, ahead of the motorcycle. The truck slowed to make a lefthand turn onto Crewsville Road.
At the same time the truck was turning, the motorcycle attempted to pass the truck. The report states that this occurred in a no passing zone.
The motorcycle collided with the left side of the pickup truck, according to the FHP report.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 64-year-old Sebring man, was seriously injured and transported to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, the report said.
The driver of the pickup truck is listed in the report as a 63-year-old Sebring man.
The crash remains under investigation.