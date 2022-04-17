SEBRING — A 55-year-old Sebring man died in a three-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on U.S. 98, west of Lock Access Road, which is about five miles west of the Kissimmee River/County Line.
The accident occurred at 4:10 p.m., according to the Florida Highway patrol report.
The driver of a tractor/trailer, a 46-year-old man from Okeechobee, received minor injuries.
The driver and passenger of a sport utility vehicle, a 75-year-old man and 70-year-old woman, respectively, both from Sebring, also received minor injuries.
The 55-year-old Sebring man was driving a sedan west on U.S. 98, west of Lock Access Road, the report states. The sport utility vehicle was traveling west behind the sedan.
The tractor/trailer was travelling east on U.S. 98, approaching Lock Access Road.
While negotiating a curve, the sedan entered the eastbound lane, the report states. The sedan and tractor/trailer collided head-on.
The tractor/trailer then entered the westbound lane and its front right side collided with the front of the sport utility vehicle.
The tractor/trailer driver was not wearing a seatbelt, the report shows, but all others in the accident were wearing seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation, according to the report.