SEBRING — The City of Sebring looks to provide some funding toward the West Center Street improvement project, which is costing more than the Community Redevelopment Agency budgeted for it.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich requested, from Excavation Point, Inc., a breakout of the bid for the West Center Street project that shows the cost of all of the curb and asphalt work.
“I believe the city is also going to participate in the funding of the project and I need a further line item breakdown because the CRA had a budget for the project, which is less than the bid. Thus we will look to make up the difference,” he stated in the email to Excavation Point, which had the low bid of $180,038 for the project.
Tal Rancourt, of Excavation Point, responded, showing six categories of expenses, including asphalt, pavement markings and curb work totaling $53,050.
The agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting includes a resolution to authorize the use of $84,240 for the project from the infrastructure fund balance.
The project description states it is for the demolition and construction of West Center Street. The purpose of this project is to form a more cohesive and visually harmonized link between the city’s downtown Circle Park and Rotary Park, the City Pier, and the Cultural District.
{span}The project calls for removing the existing sidewalks; removing tree roots and grading the area to install eight-foot wide paver sidewalks on both sides of the street; and installing multiple palm trees on each side of the street, tree grates, irrigation, lighting, sodding, parking spot striping and crosswalks.{/span}