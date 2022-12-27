SEBRING — The qualifying period starts early next month for the City of Sebring election that will be held March 14.
The election includes the following positions: mayor, city clerk/treasurer and three seats on the city council. All positions are three-year terms.
On Thursday, Highlands News-Sun checked with Mayor John Shoop who said he would be seeking a fourth term.
City Clerk Kathy Haley also said she is running for reelection.
City Council President Tom Dettman and Council Pro-tempore Lenard Carlisle both announced in October at a City Council meeting that they would be seeking another term on the council in the
Councilman Mark Stewart, who has served three terms, said Thursday he will not seek another term.
“I loved working with City of Sebring and I am grateful for my term on the council,” Stewart said. “I just feel like it is time for some fresh blood. We need some new people up on there.”
The qualifying period begins 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 and ends at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan 13.
To qualify, the candidate must be a legally qualified voter of the City of Sebring and a permanent resident of the City of Sebring.
Qualifying must be done at Sebring City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave.
The following precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day:
• Precincts 7 and 11S — Sebring Elks Lodge — 2618 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring.
• Precincts 8 and 15S — Sebring Recreation Club — 333 Pomegranate Ave., Sebring.
• Precinct 9 — Boys & Girls Club — 111 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sebring.
• Precinct 10 — Sebring Masonic Lodge — 1809 Home Ave., Sebring.
Early voting for the City of Sebring will be from Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 580 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
The voter registration books will close on Feb. 13.
If you have any questions about voter registration, polling locations, or vote by mail ballots, call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 863-402-6655.