Sebring City Hall

SEBRING — With no challengers in the upcoming election, Sebring Mayor John Shoop will serve a fourth three-year term as mayor of the City on the Circle. Also, City Clerk/Treasurer Kathy Haley had no challengers and will serve another term.

Concerning the City Council – five candidates have qualified for the March 14 election when three seats will be determined.

