SEBRING — With no challengers in the upcoming election, Sebring Mayor John Shoop will serve a fourth three-year term as mayor of the City on the Circle. Also, City Clerk/Treasurer Kathy Haley had no challengers and will serve another term.
Concerning the City Council – five candidates have qualified for the March 14 election when three seats will be determined.
There are two incumbents seeking reelection – Tom Dettman and Lenard Carlisle.
The three challengers are Harrison Havery, Dr. Bobbie Smith-Powell and Josh Stewart.
After serving three terms, Councilman Mark Stewart has decided not to seek office.
Early voting for the City of Sebring will be from Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 580 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
The voter registration books will close on Feb. 13.