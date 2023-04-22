Bloomin 4 good

For every Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet purchased at Winn-Dixie, 600 Sebring Square, $1 will be donated to Sebring Meals on Wheels. Make sure the bouquet has the red circle on it.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Sebring Meals On Wheels has been selected as a beneficiary of the Winn-Dixie Bloomin’ 4 Good Program for the month of May 2023.

The Winn-Dixie Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, which launched in October 2021, is an easy way for shoppers to give back. Every $12.99 Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker sold supports a hunger organization local to the Winn-Dixie in which it was purchased.

