Sebring Meals On Wheels has been selected as a beneficiary of the Winn-Dixie Bloomin’ 4 Good Program for the month of May 2023.
The Winn-Dixie Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, which launched in October 2021, is an easy way for shoppers to give back. Every $12.99 Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker sold supports a hunger organization local to the Winn-Dixie in which it was purchased.
Sebring Meals On Wheels was selected as the May beneficiary by local store leadership at the Winn-Dixie at 600 Sebring Square, Sebring. Sebring Meals On Wheels will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet purchased at this location in May. Be sure the bouquet selected has the big red circle that mentions feeding the hungry.
“Flowers can make someone’s day, brighten a room or spread a smile,” said Mary Margaret Staik, director of operations for Sebring Meals On Wheels. “Now they can fight hunger too. Purchase a Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet at Sebring’s Winn-Dixie at 600 Sebring Square in May to help fight hunger. Every bouquet sold will feed 10-plus people in need.”
Sebring Meals On Wheels is a nonprofit organization. Founded in 1973, Sebring Meals On Wheels has been serving Highlands County for 50 years. Learn more about the program by visiting www.sebringmealsonwheels.com.
For more information about the Winn-Dixie Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, please visit seg.2givelocal.com.