SEBRING — The Sebring Meals On Wheels Annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet was held Tuesday, March 21, at Homers. The Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar Foundation sponsored the event. Dr. Vinod Thakkar was the impromptu entertainment, sharing a few jokes for the audience.
Board members Jennifer Weisel and Wanda Fore, decorating committee, followed the theme of the 50th anniversary, with Fore creating the gold napkin rings and fan folding the napkins inserted in the rings. Weisel, the avid gardener, donated the flowers for the tables.
Brian Race, president of the Meals On Wheels Board of Directors, welcomed everyone, followed by Fr. Scott Walker, board member, who offered the invocation. Paul Staik, treasurer for the board, led the pledge. Welcoming each guest as they arrived was Board Secretary Judy Legel, who also introduced the entire board, and later read the poem ’Old’ penned by Jean Conrad.
This year marks the 50th year of Sebring Meals On Wheels serving the community. The program was started by the Fellowship of Sebring Churchwomen, representing 15 area churches.
The drivers that began in 2022 were read: Cheryl Abney, LP2; Ross and Vicky Anderson, LP1; Gary and Janice Briggs, Rt. 3; Tom Clancy, Rt. 2; Sue Clifford and Harold Rowe, Rt. 2; Ken Curry, Rt 5; Monte Dowling, LP2; Kathi Flyte, Rt. 3; James and Mary Kloster, Rt. 2; Polly Martin, Rt. 5; Harlan Pierce, Rt. 5; Cherri Platt, half-way driver for Lake Placid; Sherry Scharbert, Rt. 5; Ginny Skipper, LP1; Steven Steinmetz, Rt. 6; Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar, Rt. 8; Michael and Peggy Walker, Rt. 6; and Jennifer Weisel, Rt. 5.
New drivers have started in 2023 are Kay Conkling, Rt. 4, and Robert and Syble Rock, Rt. 6.
A list of the clients and volunteers that died in 2022 were in the event program. They are: Ralph Decker, Ray Thompson, Larry Tardiff, Henry Heinsohn, Daphne Socha, Barbara Harrell, David Welshams, Kathleen Mettner, Dorothy Rankin, Bob Beckstrom, Bill Vandergrift, Arthur Freer, Ruth Gary, Tommy Walters, Mary Wood, Angela Voytck, Frank Austin, Carman Valentine, Bo Seignious, Dan Kilgore, Mike Basile, Jim Malberg, Valerie MacDowell; and former volunteers, Phil Burgh, Howard Lowrey, and Nancy Miller.
Volunteers are recognized for 5, 10, 15 and 20 years of service up through the previous year. For 2022 service year, those who were awarded their 5-year recognition are Bonnie and John Anderson, Monday Rt. 3; Tom Mayer and Maria Bullock, Friday Rt. 7 Winter Drivers; and Bryan Race, Tuesday Rt. 7. For the 20-year recognition, Alice Leong, Tuesday Rt. 4; and Sally and Al Pals, Wednesday Rt. 4 were recognized.
Sebring drivers – Sandy Vaughn, Rt.2 and Kip Bryant, Rt. 4 – represent the drivers volunteering the most years. Vaughn is working on her 38th year, while Bryant, her 25th.
Laura Gorman, board member, was recognized for helping with the health fairs and vendor expo, handing out information to prospective volunteers and recipients of the program.
Attendees of the program were given Libby canned goods coupons, from Meals On Wheels America, the national affiliation. The volunteers were also offered charcoal grey T-shirts with the Sebring Meals On Wheels Logo showing the 50-year span of service to the community.