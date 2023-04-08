SEBRING — The Sebring Meals On Wheels Annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet was held Tuesday, March 21, at Homers. The Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar Foundation sponsored the event. Dr. Vinod Thakkar was the impromptu entertainment, sharing a few jokes for the audience.

Board members Jennifer Weisel and Wanda Fore, decorating committee, followed the theme of the 50th anniversary, with Fore creating the gold napkin rings and fan folding the napkins inserted in the rings. Weisel, the avid gardener, donated the flowers for the tables.

