SEBRING — Volunteers for the Sebring Meals On Wheels program were guests of honor at a dinner prepared by Kirsten and Karen Davenport, assisted by Fr. Scott Walker. The site of the banquet was St. Agnes Episcopal Church with 54 volunteers in attendance. The theme for the event was St. Patrick’s Day.
Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar sponsored the event, and the first three Thakkar Awards were handed out. Kathy Acker, Judy Legel and Kirsten Davenport received the awards for “Going Above and Beyond” delivering meals. Acker crochets afghan lap robes given to the recipients of the meal program for their birthday. Legel assists in the office, is a substitute driver, and makes or purchases other gifts for the clients’ birthdays. Kirsten Davenport, a professional trained chef, was instrumental in the preparation of the food for the 2021 Kentucky Derby Party and was the lead planner and chef for last week’s Volunteer Appreciation Banquet, giving up her days off for the program.
Karen Davenport was recognized for her five years of volunteer service, and for her work as a board member. Kent Miller received recognition for 10 years of volunteering. Paul Staik was recognized for 15 years of volunteering and as board treasurer.
Each of the volunteers received a certificate honoring the time spent delivering meals in the Sebring and Lake Placid areas. They also received a Sebring Meals On Wheels T-shirt and a gift bag.
The menu for the evening was corned beef and cabbage with carrots and potatoes, and shepherds pie, in keeping with the St. Patrick’s Day theme.
Sebring Meals On Wheels is celebrating 49 years of continuous service to the Sebring and Lake Placid communities. Volunteer drivers are needed to drive just one day a week, just two hours of their time. Call 863-402-1818 to become a volunteer, or to sign up to receive meals.