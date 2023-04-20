The School Board of Highlands County is now looking to fill two middle school principal positions, one at Lake Placid Middle School and the other at Sebring Middle School.
Sebring Middle Principal Shawn West will be transitioning from the principal position at the end of June.
In a letter to Superintendent Brenda Longshore, West said, “It has been an honor to serve as the principal of Sebring Middle School over the past four years. But, as you know, my son is transitioning as a freshman to Sebring High School and therefore, my priorities as a mother are shifting focus.
“Thank you for your support and encouragement as I look for other opportunities within our district to serve the students and parents of Highlands County. My administrative career will conclude on June 30, 2023.”
The closing date for applications for the Sebring Middle principal position is April 27.
The closing date for the Lake Placid Middle principal position was Wednesday.
Longshore has recommended the transfer of Lake Placid Middle Principal Shane Ward and Assistant Principal Jeff Johnson to Hill-Gustat Middle School and the transfer of Hill-Gustat Middle Assistant Principal Jon Million to Lake Placid Middle as principal.
The District currently has five applicants for the Lake Placid Middle principal position and three applicants for the Sebring Middle principal position. There is a vetting process that administrative applicants must go through and not all of the individuals who have applied for the position may be deemed eligible.