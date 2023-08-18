Student struck by vehicle

First responders tend to a 14-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning at the intersection of Golfview Road and Lake Drive Boulevard. The black SUV was not involved in the accident.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

A 14-year-old boy, a Sebring Middle School student, was airlifted to a Tampa hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning at the intersection of Golfview Road and West Lake Drive Boulevard in the Harder Hall area.

The driver of the car that struck the boy left the scene of the accident, but returned about 15-20 minutes later.

