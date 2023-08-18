A 14-year-old boy, a Sebring Middle School student, was airlifted to a Tampa hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning at the intersection of Golfview Road and West Lake Drive Boulevard in the Harder Hall area.
The driver of the car that struck the boy left the scene of the accident, but returned about 15-20 minutes later.
As Sebring Police were on the scene of the accident, a man walked up to speak to the officers. Then the officers walked a short distance on Golfview Drive (toward U.S. 27) where a car was parked on the grass shoulder of the roadway.
Officers spoke to the man and a woman who was with him. Officers also examined the front of the vehicle they were in.
At the scene of the accident, Sebring Police Sgt. Mike Hirsch said a school boy was struck by a vehicle.
The accident is being worked as a “serious bodily injury crash at this time,” he said.
Highlands News-Sun asked if the driver left the scene and then returned?
Hirsch replied, “The initial report is that they left the scene, but they returned.”
The School Board of Highlands County stated the boy who was struck by a vehicle is a 14-year-old Sebring Middle School student.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said Thursday afternoon that the accident is still under investigation.
He said the boy was conscious following the accident, but had received a “nasty head injury,” and was flown to a Tampa hospital for precautionary reasons due to it being a head injury.