SEBRING — Sebring Middle School eighth-grader Harper Schuknecht has been named the state middle school winner of the Black History Month Essay Contest, as announced by First Lady Casey DeSantis earlier this week.
Harper highlighted Joseph E. Lee, one of the first black Floridians to practice law in our state. He served as a judge as well as in the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate.
Harper said Thursday that she didn’t know about Lee, the subject of her essay, as she was trying to find someone original to write about.
“I found him and it almost surprised me that I didn’t know who he was,” she said. Being the state’s first African-American lawyer is a very significant accomplishment. She enjoyed doing the research on Lee.
The essay rules specified it had to be 500 words or less, Harper noted.
Before submitting the essay, she had several people read it, including several teachers; her parents, who are both teachers at Sebring Middle, and some of her friends.
Harper’s mother, Tracy, is a language arts/drama teacher and her father, David, is a science teacher.
Tracy said Harper told them she was entering the contest.
“She is very hard working and very driven,” Tracy said. “We are just very proud of her.”
Harper’s history teacher, Linda Lakes, encouraged her students to enter the essay contest.
Lakes said she also had encouraged her students to enter the Elks Lodge’s Patriotic Essay Contest and Harper won first place in the county in that contest.
Lakes is teaching ancient civilizations, but said whenever she receives information from the state, and the Elks, about essay contests, she encourages her students to enter. The Black History Month Contest is a favorite of hers to promote since it provides a four-year college scholarship to the winner.
As a contest winner, Harper earned a four-year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.
DeSantis recently announced this year’s Black History Month student contest winners and Excellence in Education Award recipients.
Black History Month is celebrated every year in Florida during the month of February and this year’s contest theme was “Community Champions – Celebrating the Contributions of African Americans in Florida’s Communities,” sponsored by the Florida Lottery and other partners.
“Our state’s rich and vibrant history continues to be shaped by the leadership and contributions of Florida’s African American community,” DeSantis said. “The Governor and I are honored to celebrate this year’s Black History Month student and teacher award winners and their achievements. It is our hope that today’s award recipients continue to share their gifts and serve as inspirations across our great State of Florida.”
“African Americans have contributed greatly to the history of our state and I thank Governor DeSantis and First Lady DeSantis for hosting the 2021 Black History Month student and educator contests,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “Congratulations to the student art and essay winners and the teachers recognized with the Excellence in Education Award.”
“As the CEO of Volunteer Florida, I’m thrilled to congratulate this year’s Black History Month contest winners,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Corey Simon. “Instilling a heart for service early on is critical to our personal development and community’s success. Volunteer Florida celebrates our student and teacher award recipients today as models of impact and pride in Florida’s communities.”