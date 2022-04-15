SEBRING — Sebring Middle School teacher Monica Morris isn’t trying to catch lightning in a bottle, but generate a spark of motivation for her students to succeed in her class.
After being a substitute teacher since 2011 with The School Board of Highlands County, Morris now works in the afternoon as a credit recovery teacher.
Credit recovery is especially large now because of the pandemic and the virtual instruction that was prompted by the pandemic, she said. It was a different situation and a hard situation resulting in some students who lagged behind in their studies and now having credits to make up.
But, there are other reasons for students being in her class to recover credits that they didn’t complete, Morris said. If students are successful now, they could possibly avoid summer school and, in some cases, they need to recover credits so they are not held back a grade.
“So they are all in different situations to catch up to where they need to be,” she said.
When students finish with credit recovery, they leave the class and go to an elective class.
Many have done that, Morris said, but there are many who have not. So, she sought a way to motivate the students who are still in her credit recovery class.
Morris has been trying to give her students incentives to complete their credit recovery so they can enjoy their summer and not have to attend summer school. The Highlands County Family YMCA donated a three-month membership, Morris noted, with a theme she calls, “You can either be by the pool or end up in summer school.”
Choose success because there are a lot of things you could be doing this summer, she has stressed to her students.
“There are so many who can do better, who just can’t apply themselves ... some more than others need more motivation,” she said.
With about 27 instructional days remaining, “I am really trying to do everything I can at this crucial time when they still have a chance,” Morris said.
Students in the class work on the computer-based instructional program called “Edgenuity,” which they can work on at home as well, she said. If the students are motivated enough, many could finish the class.
In keeping with Sebring Middle’s blue streak, Morris started with a mild incentive with a template of a lightning streak and students cutting out the streak and writing something inspirational on it.
When students finish the class they complete the lightning streak and put their name on it and their average if they are proud of it, she said. They may include the date they finished and a comment for the people who haven’t finished yet or a picture.
The streaks/lightning bolts will be used in a drawing for a student to win a gift basket of items donated from local businesses.
It has evolved with so many great and generous businesses that have started giving, she said. Some items are used for daily incentives and some go into the gift basket.
“I just started doing this a week or so ago when I saw how many needed more motivation,” Morris said. Some lack the focus and motivation, which go hand-in-hand, but if they are motivated, they can get real focused.