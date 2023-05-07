Superintendent Brenda Longshore has recommend Angie Spencer for the principalship of Sebring Middle School.
Spencer currently is the Sebring Middle assistant principal.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore has recommend Angie Spencer for the principalship of Sebring Middle School.
Spencer currently is the Sebring Middle assistant principal.
Sebring Middle Principal Shawn West decided to resign from her position at the end of the school year.
Spencer, who was Sebring Middle’s Teacher of the Year in 2009, was the only applicant who met the eligibility criteria.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, Spencer has served Sebring Middle School since 2004 in a variety of roles.
She began her career at Sebring Middle School as a classroom teacher, then reading coach, and over the past four years has served as the assistant principal.
In her recent interview, Spencer shared pictures of students attending Sebring Middle School and eagerly stated, “When I think about my why, it is these students. I wake up every morning striving to make a positive impact on each one of these children.”
Longshore said, “I am so thankful for her commitment to students, staff, and families in this community and am confident that Sebring Middle School will continue to thrive under her leadership.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.