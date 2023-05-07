Sebring Middle Administration

Sebring Middle School Principal Shawn West, left, and Assistant Principal Angie Spencer celebrate National Principal’s Day on May 1. West is stepping down from the principal position and Spencer will be the school’s new principal starting July 1.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Superintendent Brenda Longshore has recommend Angie Spencer for the principalship of Sebring Middle School.

Spencer currently is the Sebring Middle assistant principal.

Recommended for you