SEBRING — They walked, rode in big vehicles and little vehicles, and even made their way on a hoverboard Monday afternoon for the unified purpose of honoring Martin Luther King Jr’s. Dream for freedom and equality for everyone.
The MLK Parade in downtown Sebring was sponsored by Highlands County Citizen with Voices.
Individuals, church groups, businesses and some civic leaders participated in the parade that traveled along East Center Avenue, around the Circle and then north on North Ridgewood Drive.
While it was a beautiful, mostly sunny day, it was sweater weather with a chilly wind that may have deterred a few from coming out to see the parade.
Prior to the parade, it was Gospel music with plenty of spirit from vocalist/keyboardist Andrea Mathis in the Garden of Joy adjacent to the Circle Theatre.
“I have been playing the piano since I was 3 years old so I love what I am doing,” Mathis told the gathering in the Garden of Joy.
“Do you have a Dream? Do you have a vison? Do you stand for what is right,” she asked.
Mathis was joined from time to time with other singers including Nathaniel Crumedy, Veronica Roby, Marvin Randolph II and Patrice Ayala.
The songs she performed included: “Lean on Me,” “Amazing Grace,” “We Shall Overcome” and “You are My Strength.”
The MLK parades in Avon Park and Lake Placid were canceled due to COVID.
Also, the annual NAACP prayer breakfast in Avon Park was canceled due to COVID.