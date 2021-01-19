SEBRING — The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has not been forgotten by the older participants at the Sebring MLK parade while the younger participants learn of King’s resolve for change where people are judged by “the content of their character.”
During the parade lineup on East Center Avenue, Lavaar Scott, with the Mary Toney HOPE Foundation, said, “It’s a nice day to honor Martin Luther King and his work and his legacy. It is still a work in progress, but I think it has definitely come a long way and obviously we need to take steps each and every day.”
Greater Mt. Zion AME Church, Sebring, had a group of 15 participating in the parade, including the church’s pastor Willie Hayes and his wife, Gail.
“This is our first time participating and it’s a great turnout,” Gail Hayes said.
Woodlawn Elementary School was represented in the parade with Principal Jon Spence, Assistant Principal Jerry Lee Wright and a group of student leaders.
The City of Sebring was represented by Mayor John Shoop and his wife, Jan, who is chairwoman of the School Board of Highlands County, City Administrator Scott Noethlich, Police Chief Karl Hoglund and Councilmember/president Lenard Carlisle, Jr.
“Oh Happy Day” and “Down by the Riverside” were two of the songs sung by parade participants.