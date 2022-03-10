SEBRING — Mediation ended in an impasse in the water service dispute lawsuit by two mobile home parks against the City of Sebring.
Also, the plaintiffs (mobile home parks) have recently filed a request for admissions upon the City of Sebring, including a request that the city admit that by requiring new out-of-city customers to sign a covenant, the city is furthering its goal of annexing properties along the U.S. 27 corridor.
In December 2019, two mobile home parks and a property owner filed a temporary injunction, in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County, seeking to prohibit the City of Sebring from terminating or refusing to supply utility services based on (at that time) a recently approved city ordinance.
The temporary injunction was sought by Sebring Village, 890 Village Drive, off Schumacher Road; Woodhaven Estates, 2103 Fiesta Way, off Brunns Road and Kevin Smith, who at the time was a new Sebring Village property owner.
The motion for the temporary injunction stated that on Sept. 19, 2019 the City of Sebring enacted Ordinance No. 1445 requiring property owners to consent to annexation as a condition of providing water and sewer services to new residents/tenants. The ordinance violates the city’s long-established duty to serve as a public utility, the motion from the plaintiffs stated.
In December 2019, then-assistant city administrator Bob Hoffman said the City Council always had a policy that any time water or sewer service is extended beyond the city limits, the recipient of the water and sewer service would agree to be annexed into the city when and if their property becomes contiguous to the city limits.
Temporary measures were put in place to keep the water flowing, but the litigation continued.
The plaintiff seeks the city to admit that upon passage of Ordinance 1445, the city initially refused to permit buyers of homes in Sebring Village and Woodhaven Estates from opening new utility accounts with the city unless and until the park owner agreed to the city’s annexation covenant.
The admissions include the added costs Woodhaven would incur if annexed into the city including: the fire assessment of about $32,445, garbage collection and disposal about $60,000 (which Woodhaven currently does on its own), and a city property tax that would exceed $40,000.
The mobile home parks are being represented by the Sarasota law firm, Lutz, Bobo & Telfair, P.A.
City Attorney Bob Swaine is representing the City of Sebring.