Lakeview Drive

The City of Sebring and the Community Redevelopment Agency look to address the stormwater issues affecting the city-owned lakefront property before commencing with any plans for the waterfront redevelopment. A view of Lakeview Drive near the Sebring Public Library.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — It’s water, stormwater specifically, that has to be addressed before any waterfront redevelopment work begins.

The quoted cost for just a study to alleviate the issues is over $100,000.

