SEBRING — It’s water, stormwater specifically, that has to be addressed before any waterfront redevelopment work begins.
The quoted cost for just a study to alleviate the issues is over $100,000.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency provided an update concerning the Waterfront Redevelopment project noting that the City of Sebring seeks to address the stormwater component of the project in order to determine their level of participation in the project.
CRA staff met with the city and CivilSurv Engineering in August to discuss the needed stormwater upgrades for the area and the project.
CivilSurv provided the city with a proposal on Aug. 29 for their consideration for the engineering portion of the stormwater upgrades.
The city will need to determine if they will move forward with the engineering phase of the project. If so, that phase will need to be completed in order to engineer the needed upgrades and then the city will need to do a solicitation for the construction of those improvements.
The CRA Board will discuss moving forward with the project once the city determines if it will move forward with the engineering and construction of the stormwater upgrades, as well as their anticipated level of participation in the overall project.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said he spoke with CivilSurv on Monday and it is really an analysis that the firm would be conducting. The firm doesn’t perform the actual engineering.
The firm will provide all the data needed in order to create a quote for engineering, he said. That fee looks like it is about $109,000, but he will be talking with CivilSurv because they may be able to reduce the fee based upon some previous information, including surveying, that the city may or may not have.
The CivilSurv study would include the topography and all the outfalls that currently exist and all the stormwater systems in the downtown area that contribute to the stormwater runoff at City Pier, Noethlich said.
The final solution may be composed of different stormwater conveyances and retention areas, he said. The intent would be to try to develop some underground solutions so the space above ground can be used for parking lots or beach area.
Noethlich previously noted that a lot of stormwater comes down West Center Street and some comes from the entire downtown, with some of it coming down South Ridgewood Drive. There is stormwater that comes from other areas to Lakeview Drive and makes its way toward the stormwater pond behind the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
