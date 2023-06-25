A proposed mobile home park on Kenilworth Boulevard was the second proposed development that did not get an approval from Sebring City Council Tuesday evening to proceed. This proposal was more of a development with single-family homes.
The Kenilworth Concept Plan comprised three parcels totaling 39.13 acres on the southwest side of Kenilworth Boulevard and north of Peters Road. The property would have 176 mobile home sites.
The other proposed park denied Tuesday was a 376-unit development off Sparta Road.
At a recent City Council meeting, the vision presented by the Kenilworth developers is to have new mobile homes at a cost of $170,000 each, with the typical lot rental at $1,500 a month.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel said she could not believe the concept of buying a mobile home and then have it on a rental property.
Jeff Kennedy, who was representing the Kenilworth developer, said the mobile home parks where the residents own the lots are the ones that are historically “ugly,” because there is not an overall entity that takes care of the maintenance.
The mobile home subdivisions have their place, but they are not the same as a rental where there is much more control and there is no property taxes in each individual unit, Kennedy said.
Mendel said $1,500 is steep for the monthly cost of the lot rental.
Councilman Roland Bishop said, “We are becoming a trailer park mecca. We are getting one, after another, after another. I don’t think it is the development that we need. We have had some points brought up that there is no middle class homes readily available. There is no development being done.”
A section of this is zoned R-1 (single-family residential) just like the Sparta Road development Council had already turned down, Bishop said.
A citizen commented that she drives the road everyday. She said the road floods with heavy rainfall and with the 55 mph speed limit with two lanes, “it is a disaster. You have bikes going down the road with no way to get around them and then you are going to have all this traffic.” Unless Kenilworth Boulevard is repaved with more lanes, she doesn’t see it handling the traffic to be expected with such a proposed development.
Council voted unanimously against the mobile home park proposal, as it did with the Sparta Road project.