SEBRING — The Weigle House is set to remain under lease to the Sebring Historical Society, which plans to continue to improve the property and restore some of the historic details to the structure.
At its meeting today, the Sebring City Council will consider a 12-year lease of the Weigle House (Yellow House) to the Sebring Historical Society for a rent payment of $1 annually.
The council agenda notes that the Sebring Historical Society is planning to apply for grant funding to make improvements to the property at 1989 Lakeview Drive.
Sebring Historical Society President Bobby Lee said Monday that the Historical Society tried to get a similar lease for the Clovelly House (green house) at 1971 Lakeview Drive and restore it as well, but Highlands Art League will need a place to go if they have to vacate their current location.
The Historical Society will maintain the Clovelly House for awhile, they are decorating it for Christmas, but eventually the Art League will take that building, he said. “It gets them up on the street where they are more visible as well.”
The proposed redevelopment of the waterfront could displace the Highlands Art League, which is at 351 W. Center Ave.
The Historical Society has been leasing the Weigle House from the City of Sebring for about two years.
“We have done a lot of work on the inside,” Lee said. The group refinished the floors and all the walls, trim and baseboards have been repainted. The kitchen drawers were cleaned and the cabinets were redone. Some of the light fixtures were replaced with those that fit the historic period of the structure.
The Sebring Historical Society wants to get it back to its original condition and appearance, but there are a couple of large projects that would entail.
They would probably need a terracotta-type of roof, but not go back to actual terracotta, which is not easy to maintain, Lee said.
“We are going to have to find some of the original pictures, but I am sure that was originally on there,” he said. Also there was a dormer over the front porch that is no longer there that was removed when they redid the roof. So they would like to put it back in the structure.
The building’s foundation has shifted, Lee noted. When looking at the house from the street, it is the left side that has dropped about 2 to 2 1/2 inches, which needs to be built back up.
The bathroom has not been retained to the period they need to go back and install the original subway tile and the original fixtures, he said. “We have got them; I have be able to personally collect a lot of that stuff.”
The Sebring City Council will meet today at 5:30 p.m.
The Weigle House was built in 1922.
Dr. Weigle was an early evangelist and was a good friend of Sebring founder George Sebring. The Weigle House was next to George Sebring’s home.