Weigle House lease

The Sebring City Council will consider approval today of a 12-year lease agreement with the Sebring Historical Society for its rental of the historic Weigle House at 1989 Lakeview Drive.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The Weigle House is set to remain under lease to the Sebring Historical Society, which plans to continue to improve the property and restore some of the historic details to the structure.

At its meeting today, the Sebring City Council will consider a 12-year lease of the Weigle House (Yellow House) to the Sebring Historical Society for a rent payment of $1 annually.

Recommended for you