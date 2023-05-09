St. Petersburg is much larger than Sebring, but the two cities have been experiencing some of the same issues of restoring historic structures while aiming for a vibrant and active downtown.

Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich, Councilman Roland Bishop, Community Development Agency Executive Director Kristie Vazquez and CRA Board Chair David Leidel took a trip Thursday to St. Peterburg at the request of Robert Blackmon, a former St. Petersburg councilman.

