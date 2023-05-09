St. Petersburg is much larger than Sebring, but the two cities have been experiencing some of the same issues of restoring historic structures while aiming for a vibrant and active downtown.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich, Councilman Roland Bishop, Community Development Agency Executive Director Kristie Vazquez and CRA Board Chair David Leidel took a trip Thursday to St. Peterburg at the request of Robert Blackmon, a former St. Petersburg councilman.
The Blackmon family name is now known in Sebring after they purchased last year the longtime vacant Harder Hall hotel. The Blackmons are also preparing to renovate another notable longtime vacant structure, the former Wachovia Bank building in downtown Sebring.
The similarities between St. Petersburg’s Vinoy Resort and Golf Club to Harder Hall, and also the similarities of St. Pete’s Floridian Social Club to Sebring’s Circle Theatre, were noted as Sebring officials visited the St. Petersburg “cousins”.
Bishop said Monday, the Blackmons wanted to show them things that St. Petersburg has that Sebring also has and provide the Sebring group strategies to better capitalize on its structures and facilities.
After being closed, the Vinoy Resort was renovated and is now part of the Marriott Hotel brand, he said. They did a very nice job on the renovation and has several similarities to Harder Hall. It’s pink.
The Sebring group traveled on a trolly-type bus to see what St. Pete had to offer, Bishop said.
The Floridian Social Club (formerly the State Theatre) is almost the same footage as Sebring’s Circle Theatre, he said. They did a very nice job in renovating the theater, which hosts a lot of shows all over the board from fashion shows to concerts.
He was told that the Social Club theater has a capacity of 800 and it is full at every event, Bishop said. It would be a little difficult to do that in Sebring, but the idea is to do everything to scale.
“The shuffleboard courts was the biggest ‘take home’ for all of us,” he revealed. The facility is very similar to Sebring’s. In St. Petersburg on Friday night it’s an open court night and it is mostly young people in their 20s, 30s and early 40s that come and food trucks are brought in.
The biggest hurdle for Highlands County, Bishop said, is getting over the stigma that shuffleboard is just for senior citizens.
The Sebring group also visited the St. Pete Pier, which would not be something Sebring could replicate by any measure, he said.
“It was a $100 million project and it was a phenomenal job,” Bishop said. With a small percentage of that amount of money Sebring could possible do something with its waterfront in the future.
The local group also went to some of the downtown restaurants and coffee shops, Bishop said. “Probably about 75% of the people in those places were working. So they had their laptop computer open with headphones, talking on the telephone and working remotely.”
For the next generation, Bishop believes there will be a lot more remote working.