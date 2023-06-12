The Sebring City Council is agreeable to an annexation request for a nearly 88-acre property near the intersection of U.S. 27 and State Road 66 slated for commercial/industrial development.
Shawn Martz, of Martz Family Holdings, requested the annexation and is seeking utility service from the City of Sebring.
At a recent City Council meeting, Engineer Carl Cool explained that Martz plans to develop the site, which currently is a pasture and was previously a grove.
The properties west and south of Martz’s property are already inside the city limits, Cool noted.
Martz will need city water and city sewer. He is agreeable to being annexed into the city and agreeable to paying his fair share to get the utility service, Cool said. There is a city water main on the north side of State Road 66. There is not a city force main, but he understands there are plans for doing that, Cool added.
Martz does not plan to sell any of the parcels within the property. He plans to keep the ownership and consider a long-term lease if someone wants to use a parcel, according to Cool.
“We are here today to see if the council is generally in agreement with annexing this piece of property,” he said, noting that it would require two meetings with the city’s Planning & Zoning Board and at least two readings, of an annexation ordinance, with the City Council.
Council President Lenard Carlisle asked what type of businesses would be on the property?
Cool replied there would be some that would be retail sales. Martz’s business is the auction on State Road 66 and he plans to move the inside auctions to this property.
According to Central Florida Regional Planning Council representatives for the Martz Family Holdings, LLC, they are interested in developing the site to include a large equipment auction house, retail/commercial uses and industrial uses.
Cool said there are plans for one driveway off U.S. 27 south of the traffic light as the Department of Transportation was concerned about that being the area where the highway goes from six lanes to four lanes and it is close to the intersection.
Also, on State Road 66, the planned driveway had to be moved farther west to not have a problem with the deceleration lane on the approach to the traffic light, he said.
“We already had a good meeting with about six or eight DOT engineers and we understand we have to get their permits to have the driveways off 66 and off 27,” Cool said.
The City Council voted unanimously to have the city attorney draft an annexation agreement for the property.